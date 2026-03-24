Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital In Delhi, Placed Under Observation

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Reports indicate that the 79-year-old leader complained of some chest-related problem and is currently under the supervision of a team of doctors. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is reportedly at the hospital, while doctors have indicated that her condition is stable.

Earlier in January, 2026, the Congress Parliamentary Party chief was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after she had been experiencing some respiratory discomfort. During that time, her medical evaluation suggested that her bronchial asthma had been slightly aggravated, reports suggested.

In June 2025, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to stomach-related issues, and was kept under observation at the hospital's gastro department. Prior to this, she was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on June 7 where she was brought in for a routine health check-up. The doctors, then, examined her health condition and stated that she was in stable condition.

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