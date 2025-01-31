'Poor Lady, President, Was Tired': Sonia Gandhi's Shocking Insult Of President Murmu On Camera

New Delhi: A massive controversy erupted after former Congress President Sonia Gandhi allegedly insulted President Droupadi Murmu calling her ‘poor lady', following the latter's joint address on the first day of the Budget Session. Sonia Gandhi's distasteful remark for the President of India shows Congress' mindset.

‘Poor Lady, President, Was Tired’: Sonia Gandhi Insults President Murmu

Sonia Gandhi and the Indian National Congress is in the spotlight for its alleged insult to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The former Congress Chief's remark towards President Murmu, after her joint address at the Parliament Budget Session Day 1, on camera has caused quite a stir.

While speaking to the media, Sonia Gandhi insulted President Murmu and said,“...The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak… poor lady." Sonia Gandhi mocked the President of India over her address during the Parliament Joint Session ahead of the Budget, calling her ‘poor lady'.

Rahul Gandhi Mocks President of India, Calls Her Speech ‘Boring’