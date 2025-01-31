Published 13:18 IST, January 31st 2025
'Poor Lady, President, Was Tired': Sonia Gandhi's Shocking Insult Of President Murmu On Camera
'Poor Lady, President, Was Tired': Sonia Gandhi's shocking insult to President Droupadi Murmu on camera, following her joint address during the Budget Session.
New Delhi: A massive controversy erupted after former Congress President Sonia Gandhi allegedly insulted President Droupadi Murmu calling her ‘poor lady', following the latter's joint address on the first day of the Budget Session. Sonia Gandhi's distasteful remark for the President of India shows Congress' mindset.
Sonia Gandhi and the Indian National Congress is in the spotlight for its alleged insult to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The former Congress Chief's remark towards President Murmu, after her joint address at the Parliament Budget Session Day 1, on camera has caused quite a stir.
While speaking to the media, Sonia Gandhi insulted President Murmu and said,“...The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak… poor lady." Sonia Gandhi mocked the President of India over her address during the Parliament Joint Session ahead of the Budget, calling her ‘poor lady'.
Rahul Gandhi Mocks President of India, Calls Her Speech ‘Boring’
Apart from Sonia Gandhi, her son, Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also disrespected the President of India and called her boring. After President Murmu's joint address, Rahul Gandhi, while talking to his mother on camera, called the President's speech ‘boring’ and that ‘she was repeating the same things again and again’.
