Happy and Proud: Sonia Gandhi On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lok Sabha Debut

Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi expressed her happiness on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking oath in Parliament on Thursday as the MP from Kerala's Wayanad following her win in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls and said that she is “happy and proud.”

"We are all very happy and proud," Sonia Gandhi told ANI as Priyanka Gandhi began her maiden tenure as a Member of Parliament. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party has got new energy and new power in Parliament.

"We have got a new energy and new power in Parliament. She understands things well and raises the issues of the public especially those relating to women. This will benefit our party, the public, especially women of the country," Kharge said.

The Congress on X also shared pictures of the Congress chief having a light moment with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after she took oath as a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav congratulated Priyanka Gandhi for taking oath as Lok Sabha MP. "I like to congratulate Priyanka Gandhi ji and best wishes," Dimple Yadav said.

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra entered the Lok Sabha, marking the beginning of her journey as a Member of Parliament. Gandhi was seen wearing a Kerala Kasavu saree.

The Congress General Secretary took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha while holding a copy of the Constitution.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri.