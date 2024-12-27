Friend, Philosopher, Guide: Sonia Gandhi Remembers Ex-PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister who died at 92 on Thursday night, was a ‘friend, philosopher and guide’ of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. The Congress patriarch mourned his death saying he was the “epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility.”

"In Dr Manmohan Singh's passing, we have lost a leader who was the epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility, who served our country with all his heart and mind. A luminous and beloved guiding light for the Congress party, his compassion and vision transformed and empowered the lives of millions of Indians," Sonia Gandhi stated.

She said Manmohan Singh was loved by the people of India because of his “pure heart and mind.”

"His advice, wise counsel and views were eagerly sought and deeply valued across the political spectrum in our country. Respected and admired by leaders and scholars all over the world, he was hailed as a statesman of immense wisdom and stature. Dr Manmohan Singh brought brilliance and distinction to every high office that he held. And he brought pride and honour to India," she added.

Sonia Gandhi said Manmohan Singh's death was a "deeply personal loss" for her.

"He was my friend, philosopher and guide. He was so gentle in his manner but so resolute in his deeply held convictions. His commitment to social justice, secularism and democratic values was deep and unwavering. To spend any time with him, was to come away enlightened by his knowledge and sagacity, moved by his honesty and integrity, and awed by his genuine humility. He leaves a void in our national life that can never be filled," she said.

Sonia Gandhi said that the Congress Party and the people of India will forever be "proud and grateful" that we had a leader like Dr Manmohan Singh whose contributions to “India's progress and development are immeasurable.”

Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee convened to honour Manmohan Singh through a resolution acknowledging his significant influence on India's political and economic spheres.

"The Congress Working Committee mourns the loss of a true statesman, Dr Manmohan Singh, whose life and work have profoundly shaped the destiny of India. Dr Singh was a towering figure in India's political and economic landscape, whose contributions transformed the country and earned him respect worldwide," the resolution read.

It further stated that as Finance Minister in the early 1990s, Singh was the “architect of India's economic liberalization.”

"With unmatched foresight, he initiated a series of reforms that not only saved the nation from a balance-of-payments crisis but also opened the doors to global markets. Through his policies of deregulation, privatization, and the encouragement of foreign investment, he laid the foundation for India's rapid economic growth. Under his stewardship, India emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, a testament to his brilliance and vision," it added.

It further said that beyond his contributions as a politician Manmohan Singh was a respected academician, whose career as an economist helped “shape India's policies and direction.”

"His scholarly work as an economist and his service at institutions like the United Nations and the Reserve Bank of India laid the groundwork for many of the economic reforms he later championed as a policymaker," it said.

The resolution said that Manmohan Singh's profound understanding of economics, combined with his dedication to education, inspired countless students, scholars, and policymakers.

"His academic rigour and intellectual contributions were pivotal in shaping India's approach to development, and his mentorship has had a lasting impact on the country's future economists," it said.

"Dr Singh was a man of extraordinary personal qualities. His grace, humility, and dignity set him apart as a leader of rare character. Despite holding the highest offices in the land, he always remained grounded, treating everyone with respect and kindness. His demeanour was calm, composed, and always guided by a deep sense of integrity. He was not only admired for his intellect and accomplishments but also for his unassuming nature, which made him beloved to people across all walks of life," it stated in a letter.

The resolution further stated that Manmohan Singh embodied the very best qualities of a true statesman-compassion, honesty, and a deep commitment to public service.

"His life was a living example of how grace and humility can coexist with great power. As we mourn the loss of this extraordinary leader, the Congress Working Committee pledges to honor Dr. Manmohan Singh's memory and carry forward his enduring legacy. His vision of economic reform, social justice, and inclusive growth will continue to inspire and guide us. The ideals he stood for integrity, diligence, and compassion will remain a beacon for future generations. We commit to upholding his values as we work towards building a more prosperous and united India, just as he envisioned," it read.

The resolution read that Singh's legacy as a leader, an economist, and a humble human being will live on, inspiring all of us to contribute to the continued progress and betterment of our great nation.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014.

He spent five years between 1991 and 1996 as India's Finance Minister and his role in ushering in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms is recognized worldwide. In the popular view of those years in India, that period is inextricably associated with the persona of Singh.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which later came to be known as MGNREGA.

The Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under the Manmohan Singh government, which made the transparency of information between the government and the public better.

He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years.

With inputs from ANI