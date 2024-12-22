Sonia, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Enjoy 'Chole Bhature' At This Famous Delhi Restaurant, Details Inside

New Delhi: The Gandhi family was seen enjoying Sunday lunch at the famous Kwality restaurant at Connaught Place here in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi , the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra , her husband Robert Vadra, their daughter Miraya, and her mother-in-law Maureen Vadra, had lunch at the restaurant.

Gandhi Family Enjoys 'Chole Bhature' In Delhi

Rahul Gandhi posted pictures from the lunch with the caption, "Family lunch at the iconic Kwality restaurant. Try the chole bhature if you go."

(Sonia Gandhi enjoys Chole Bhathure/Photo-Rahul Gandhi/Instagram)

The restaurant is known for its rich culinary variety and is especially famous for its chole bhature.

(Robert Vadra and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi enjoy Chole Bhathure/Photo-Rahul Gandhi Instagram)

The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on November 25, was adjourned sine die on Friday. Over its 26-day duration, the session saw 20 sittings of the Lok Sabha and 19 sittings of the Rajya Sabha.

