'Sonia Took Away...': BJP Alleges Huge Conspiracy in Nehru Letters' Row

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a sharp attack on Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after historian Rizwan Kadri claimed that Sonia Gandhi, during her tenure as UPA Chairperson, allegedly removed 51 cartons of letters from the Prime Minister's Museum and Library (PMML). Kadri, a member of the PMML Society, has written to Rahul Gandhi, urging him to ensure the return of these ‘historically significant’ documents, which reportedly include letters written by Jawaharlal Nehru to Edwina Mountbatten.

Sonia Took Away Nehru's Letter

Rizwan Kadri, in a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, said these documents, taken during Sonia Gandhi’s tenure, hold great historical value and are an essential part of India’s heritage. "These documents are an important aspect of our history and must be returned to the museum for public access and historical research," he wrote.

BJP Calls it ‘Intriguing’ and ‘Fascinating’

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized the Congress over these allegations, calling the matter ‘intriguing.’ Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Patra wrote,

"From what’s today the Prime Minister's Museum and Library, and formerly the Nehru Museum and Library, the then UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi took away 51 cartons of letters written by Nehru to various personalities, including Edwina Mountbatten! In the recently concluded AGM of the PMML, one of the members, Rizwan Kadri, has written to LoP Rahul Gandhi and sought his help in getting back the letters from his mother Sonia Gandhi."

Patra further said,"What intrigues me is what Nehru ji might have written to Edwina Mountbatten that needed censoring, and will Rahul Gandhi help in getting back these letters between Nehru and Edwina?"

Speaking to ANI on the same controversy, Patra said, "The question is whether Rahul Gandhi, as the Leader of Opposition (LoP), will actually speak to Sonia Gandhi to return these letters to the nation. People want to know what Nehru ji had written to Edwina Mountbatten. When the decision was made in 2010 to digitize all these documents, why did Sonia Gandhi take these letters before the digitization could happen? What was in these letters that the Gandhi family did not want the nation to know?" he said.

BJP IT cell head also weighed in on the issue through a detailed post on X, wrote,"This is fascinating! From what is now the Prime Minister’s Museum and Library (formerly the Nehru Museum and Library), it is reported that the then UPA Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, allegedly took away 51 cartons of letters written by Jawaharlal Nehru to various personalities, including Edwina Mountbatten.

In a recent AGM of the PMML, a member, Shri Rizwan Kadri, wrote to the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, urging him to help retrieve these letters from his mother, Sonia Gandhi.