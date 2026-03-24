Sonu Punjaban Walks Free? Delhi HC Sets Aside Conviction in Prostitution & Human Trafficking Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed the appeals of Geeta Arora, alias Sonu Punjaban and Sandeep Bedwal in a case of prostitution and human trafficking. The High Court has set aside the conviction by the trial court. In July 2020, the trial court had sentenced Geeta Arora, alias Sonu Punjaban, to 24 years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 64 000.

The court had also sentenced another convict, Sandeep Bedwal, to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 65000 upon him for the offence. They were convicted in a case linked with prostitaution and human Trafficking in 2020. They had challenged the trial court judgement before the Delhi High Court.

Justice Chandrashekharan Sudha set aside the conviction of Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban and Sandeep Bedwal in the prostitution and Human Trafficking case. The detailed order is to be uploaded by the High court in the day.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Sonu Punjaban, and Advocate Akshay Bhandari appeared for Sandeep Bedwal. A Delhi court on July 22, 2020, sentenced Geeta Arora, alias Sonu Punjaban, to 24 years in prison, observing that she has no right to live in a civilised society and deserves the severest punishment. Additional Sessions Judge Pritam Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 64,000 on her.

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The court also sentenced another accused, Sandeep Bedwal, to 20 years' imprisonment and asked him to pay a fine of Rs 65,000 as well. The trial court had noted that due to offences committed against the victim, her education as well as her childhood was made hell and recommended a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim and had directed the Delhi Legal Service Authority to do the needful. "She (Punjaban) forcibly administered drugs to the victim so that she could not resist a customer (man), who would sexually exploit her.

She applied chilly powder on the breast of the victim and also put it into her mouth in order to create fear in her mind that she should act as per her wishes, otherwise be ready to face brutality," the court had observed in its order.The court had noted that the convict Sonu Punjaban not only purchased the victim for prostitution, but she also brutalised her to make her surrender to her demands."

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The modesty of a woman is next to her soul. How a woman can outrage and brutalize the modesty of another woman, who is minor, in such a horrific way. The shameful deeds of convict Sonu Punjaban deprives her of any leniency from the courts. A person, irrespective of gender, who does such horrific and terrible acts, has no right to live in civilized society and for her best place to live is the four boundaries of the jail," the order said.

At this tender age girls not only go to school but they enjoy their childhood while playing with their friends and enjoy the protection of their parents however, the victim had suffered physical and mental trauma at the hands of both the convicts and their associates," it added. The court had observed that it is well known that the victim of sexual offences not only faces mental and physical trauma but also is subjected to social stigma, and in most of the cases, they have to change their residence, which also causes financial losses to the victim or her family.

The court on July 16, 2020, convicted Sonu Punjaban in connection with a kidnapping, prostitution and human trafficking case and another accused, Sandeep Bedwal, under the charge of raping a minor girl. According to the police, the girl fell in love with Sandeep, who took her to a house in Laxmi Nagar on the pretext of marriage and raped her in September 2009. He sold the victim, who was 12 years old at the time, to one Seema Aunty.