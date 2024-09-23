sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'Soon High Court Bench Will Be Established In Kurnool': Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Published 23:55 IST, September 23rd 2024

'Soon High Court Bench Will Be Established In Kurnool': Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the TDP-led NDA government in the state is committed to setting up a high court bench in Kurnool.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A bench of Anhdra Pradesh HC will be established in Kurnool, CM Naidu announces
A bench of Anhdra Pradesh HC will be established in Kurnool, CM Naidu announces | Image: Representative Image
