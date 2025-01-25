'Soon She Will Get Married...': Former SC Judge Indira Banerjee on Discrimination by Seniors

New Delhi: Republic Media Network organised it's second edition of the India Women's Summit which was graced by several successful and inspirational women including former Supreme Court judge Indira Banerjee. During her conversation at the summit, Justice Banerjee shed light on making a name in a male-driven profession and the discrimination she experienced from the beginning of her legal career as a woman.

‘Soon She Will Get Married…’: Justice Indira Banerjee on Discrimination by Seniors

On being asked about the discrimination faced and the challenges that came in her road to success as a legal professional, Justice Indira Banerjee spoke about the discrimination she faced - both deliberate and non-deliberate. Justice Indira Banerjee spoke about how when she joined there weren't as many women in the profession and she had problems in making a mark and surviving in the profession. She said, “I was refused by at least four seniors on the ground that they did not take women in their chambers… this was the initial discrimination.”

Talking about the sexist remarks she faced by her seniors after joining the legal profession, Justice Indira Banerjee said, “The second discrimination may not have been deliberate, was sexist remarks. People slightly senior commenting, 'they have come to the profession to while away their time… after a few days they'll leave, find a husband, get married and leave the profession'. Comments of this kind were passed till I started getting briefs, started working and started making my presence felt."

Justice Indira Banerjee also pointed out at the scenario has changed for the better, for women with 23 women designated as senior advocates in the past year and so many other women who are doing very well for themselves in the profession.

Justice Indira Banerjee Speaks About ‘Reservation’

Former Supreme court judge Indira Banerjee shared her valuable thoughts at the Republic India Women's Summit, stating, "If you get benefits of reservation, fine, but don't expect it." Justice Indira Banerjee emphasised that while reservations can be beneficial, they should not become a crutch or an expectation that undermines one's own capabilities.

Justice Banerjee illustrated her own experiences, explaining how being subjected to comments and biases due to existing reservations was "awfully insulting." She mentioned that despite the challenges, she worked hard to prove her merit and compete on an equal footing. Banerjee believes that women should be capable and confident, relying on their own abilities rather than expecting reservation benefits.

Her remarks highlight the importance of striving for excellence and breaking down barriers, while also acknowledging the historical and social contexts that necessitate reservations.

Republic's India Women's Summit 2025

The Republic India Women's Summit touched upon issues such as Winning Against All Odds, Agents of Change, Smarter Healthcare, Women in Technology, Rhythm and Resilience, From Page to Purpose, Divine Feminine among others.

Some of the esteemed guests who were part of the Summit included, Lieutenant General Madhur Kanitkar; IRA Singhal (IAS), DC, Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh ; Rajita Kulkarni Bagga, President Sri Sri University; Afshan Fathima, MMA Fighter; Nimrat Kaur, Actor; Ustha Uthup, Singer.