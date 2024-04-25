Updated April 25th, 2024 at 20:30 IST
Exchange of Fire Between Terrorists and Joint Security Forces in Sopore
An exchange of fire is taking place between terrorists and joint security forces in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, after a search operation was launched.
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Sopore | Image:PTI
LIVE: An exchange of fire is taking place between terrorists and joint security forces in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, after a search operation was launched. More reinforcement is being rushed to the spot. The top commander is believed to be trapped in the ongoing encounter at Sopore.
As per reports from Ground Zero, two anti-terror operations are underway in North Kashmir's Bandipora and now Sopore. Moreover, Police and security forces are on alert at the Check Mohalla Nowpora.
