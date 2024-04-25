Advertisement

LIVE: An exchange of fire is taking place between terrorists and joint security forces in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, after a search operation was launched. More reinforcement is being rushed to the spot. The top commander is believed to be trapped in the ongoing encounter at Sopore.

An #encounter has started at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the area of PD #Sopore. Police & security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice)

As per reports from Ground Zero, two anti-terror operations are underway in North Kashmir's Bandipora and now Sopore. Moreover, Police and security forces are on alert at the Check Mohalla Nowpora.