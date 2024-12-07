Soros And Sympathisers Attempting to Unleash Economic Terrorism in Country: Mahesh Jethmalani

New Delhi: Senior Supreme Court Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Saturday came down heavily on billionaire George Soros and his ‘sympathisers’ in India, alleging that they are spreading "economic terror" in the country. The remarks come amidst heightened discussions about Soros' influence and the impact of his financial strategies on the Opposition. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Jethmalani reposted Shashi Tharoor's 2009 tweet and said, “Now here’s a Congressman who’s an unabashed apologist for George Soros. Can’t understand why Soros would be upbeat about India. Barring a few running dogs in India who’ve sold their souls and intellect to him with the dashed hopes that his perfidious efforts may install them in power, there are few takers for him or his views in this country.”

Jethmalani further stated that Soros’ activities should be investigated for their potential to incite economic destabilization. He added, “Should and may well be investigated for attempting to unleash economic terrorism in the country.”

The advocate also pointed out Soros’ influence in international affairs, implying that he has been involved in changing regional dynamics through alliances with powerful figures. “He should be only too aware—not just curious—about our neighbourhood having had no mean role in changing it with his powerful cronies in the about-to-exit Democratic administration and his long-standing connections in the CCP,” Jethmalani said.

Jethmalani denounced Soros not as an investor but as a "ruthless profiteer" whose actions, according to him, undermine wealth creators and threaten the savings of everyday investors. “He’s no investor but a ruthless profiteer who seeks to destroy wealth creators and the savings of hard-working retail investors,” he stated.

The advocate also attacked Soros' self-styled image as a "world citizen," calling it deceptive. “As for ‘world citizen’, the only world he inhabits is his own: one of dubiously obtained wealth used to create a paid army of influencers in select nations who will cry themselves hoarse about his ‘Open Society’, a euphemism for short selling and illegal immigration. The first generates his tainted lucre and the second affords him more human material to enlarge his army of paid influencers,” Jethmalani wrote on X.

Moreover, Jethmalani warned against those who blindly support Soros and suggested that the billionaire’s influence should be scrutinized further. “There are none so blind who—for love or money—will not see. More on Tharoor’s old friend later on X: suffice it to say that the Soros game is up and the world will be a better place without this fake ‘concerned world citizen’,” he concluded.

Who is George Soros?

George Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire philanthropist who describes himself as a "stateless statesman." In the United States, particularly among Republicans, he is often dubbed "Red George" due to his support for left-leaning and pro-immigrant causes.

' Rahul Gandhi -Soros-OCCRP A Dangerous Triangle'

BJP MP Sambit Patra recently launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi , accusing him of being part of a "triangle" alongside billionaire George Soros and the news portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), allegedly working to destabilize India.