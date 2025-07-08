Sorry I Could Not Be A Good Son: Mumbai CA In Heartwrenching Suicide Note

Mumbai: The death of a 32-year-old chartered accountant, Raj Leela, has shocked Mumbai. He died by suicide after allegedly being extorted for over ₹3 crore with a private video leak by two people he met on Instagram.

Mumbai CA Suicide Note

The 32-year-old CA Raj Leela More died by suicide on July 5. Raj has left behind a three-page suicide note, mentioning his mother, friends and office colleagues.

In his suicide note Raj wrote, “Sorry mother, I could not be your good son… I’m leaving you alone. May God never give you a son like me in your next life.”

He also asked a family friend to take care of his mother and mentioned insurance policies meant to support her after his death.

Shocking Revelation In Mumbai CA Suicide Case

Raj was allegedly blackmailed over a private video by two individuals named Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi. Over 18 months, the duo extorted more than ₹3 crore by threatening to leak the video.

They reportedly forced him to drain his savings, funds, and even took his luxury car.

A case of abetment to suicide and extortion has been registered against the accused but no arrest has been made in this case.

Raj's Mother Opened Up