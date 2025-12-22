'Sorry Mummy, Papa, I Couldn’t Meet Your Expectations': Engineering Student Dies By Suicide in Chhattisgarh, Note Mentions Exams Stress

In a tragic incident at OP Jindal University in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, a 20-year-old engineering student allegedly took her own life in her hostel room on Saturday night. The student, identified as Princy Kumari, was a second-year B.Tech (Computer Science) student originally from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

The matter came to light after Princy’s parents were unable to reach her by phone and alerted the hostel warden. After checking her room, which was locked from the inside, the warden discovered her hanging from a ceiling fan.

Authorities from the Punjipathra police station arrived on the scene, conducted an investigation, and the body was taken for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to her family.

Suicide note reveals exam stress as the cause

According to reports, Princy was under academic stress. She was reportedly managing second-year coursework side-by-side with five backlog papers from her first semester. Police recovered a suicide note in which she allegedly apologised to her parents, writing, "Sorry Mummy Papa, I couldn't meet your expectations."

The note also expressed her distress over the financial burden of her education and her inability to justify the money spent on her studies.

