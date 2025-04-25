100 Per Cent Todna Chahiye: Sourav Ganguly Makes Strong Pitch For Breaking Ties With Pakistan After Pahalgam

Kolkata: Former Indian cricket and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made a strong call for 100 per cent breaking ties with Pakistan adding terrorism cannot be tolerated in wake of Pahalgam terror attack that claimed lives of 26 innocent Indians civilians.

“100 per cent, this — breaking ties with Pakistan — should be done. Strict action is necessary. It is no joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated,” Sourav Ganguly said.

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, 4-5 terrorists massacred 26 Indian tourists who were visiting Kashmir to spend vacation and enjoy some quality time with loved ones but their stay ended in a tragedy.

Terrorists singled out tourists in the name of religion and hand picked Hindus, killing them in front of their wife, children, and parents.

Terror survivors who witnessed their loved ones being brutally killed narrated their harrowing details how terrorists carried out Pahalgam massacre.

Many survivors who lost their loved ones in the terror attack said that terrorists were asking people to read Kalma and shooting dead those who failed to do it.

Terrorists even asked male tourists to undress and checked their identities to identify they were not Muslims and shot dead those who were Hindus.

Govt plans to punish Pakistan, holds marathon meetings, briefs global partners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a clear cut message has said that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack won't be spared. Indian forces will identify every single terrorist, their masters and finish them all.

Top government leaders are holding back-to-back marathon meetings, briefing India's global and strategic partners as it plan actions against terror exporter Pakistan and punish those behind Pahalgam attack.

In first set of initial actions taken by the government, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty, which has come as a major non-kinetic strike and is going to prove disastrous for Islamabad, eventually leave them craving for water.