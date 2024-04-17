Advertisement

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, several burqa-clad women have claimed that they were not allowed entry in New Friends Colony's Marbia Cafe on Sunday. According to one of the women, the receptionist turned down their request to enter the cafe as they were wearing burqas reportedly. The women left the cafe following that and left the spot without getting into any further arguments, as per reports.

On inquiring further, the women were told that it was the cafe's policy that people wearing hijab are barred from entry. Informing about the incident, Arbab Ali, brother of one of the victims, took to Instagram and wrote about their ordeal, "...Apparently, you can go in with other religious clothing inside, but not a hijab. After that, he (Cafe's employee) again changed his tune, saying Marbia only has a policy of what to allow (formals, semi-formals and casuals) and not what to allow inside. And when that tactics also didn't work to justify why the hijaab was not allowed, he shifted the blame to the last at the reception, saying she might have misunderstood the policy and that he'd explain it to her.

Advertisement

Soon after the post went viral, Marbia Delhi's Managing Director Sayed Akram Ali said, "We want to clarify that Marbia has NO such policy of not allowing anyone in any attire like saree, burqa/hijab, etc. We would express our deepest regret to any inconvenience caused by any unintended rare experience."

(Republic doesn't claim the authenticity of the social media posts)