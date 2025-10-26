South Delhi School Shocker: Class 11 Student Attempts To Kidnap Schoolmate At Gunpoint In Greater Kailash, Police Rescue Victim

New Delhi: A shocking incident surfaced in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area, where an 11th-class student, with the help of his friends, allegedly attempted to kidnap another class 11 student at gunpoint from outside a private school. As per allegations, the accused attempted to kidnap the student with the intention of killing him in Noida. However, the timely intervention by the local police averted a major incident and rescued the victim.

The police detained three accused, along with a minor, from the spot and rescued the victim student. The police also reportedly recovered two pistols and several cartridges from the possession of the accused. Following the detention, the three accused were produced before the court and were remanded to 2-day police custody. An official statement from the Delhi Police is awaited.

As per the FIR, the incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon, immediately following the conclusion of classes, stemmed from an earlier quarrel between two distinct student factions. However, the quick intervention by the Delhi Police averted a major tragedy, leading to the victim's safe recovery and the immediate apprehension of three accused, along with a minor, allegedly involved in the kidnapping attempt.

According to police sources, the schoolyard brawl took a sinister turn when the elder brother of one of the students involved in the quarrel allegedly contacted the victim and his friends. The accused reportedly boasted of having "committed murders before" and warned that he would eliminate the victim and his companions after school hours.

However, alarmed by the gravity of these death threats, the victim student immediately reported the terrifying communication to his father, an advocate by profession, who wasted no time in notifying the Station House Officer (SHO) at the CR Park Police Station, Inspector Vandana Rao.

According to the father of the victim, as the 2 pm bell rang and classes concluded, the victim noticed a fearful scene outside the school gate, where three large SUVs were parked nearby, two of which allegedly lacked number plates. A few moments later, the assailants emerged from the car and forcefully grabbed the student by his collar, held a pistol pressed against his waist, and violently bundled him into one of the waiting vehicles.

As per the statement given by the victim to the police, the kidnappers issued a threat while forcing the victim into the car, informing him that they were taking him to Noida, where they would kill him, ensuring his body would never be located.

In the meantime, acting immediately on the father’s complaint, Inspector Vandana Rao mobilised a team. The police successfully intercepted one of the vehicles outside the school in the Greater Kailash area and safely rescued the student.

As per the sources, while two of the other vehicles managed to escape the scene in the confusion, the three accused, along with a minor present inside the intercepted car, were detained.