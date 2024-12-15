Published 08:03 IST, December 15th 2024
South Goa to Experience 7-Hour Power Cut Today: Check Timings and Affected Areas
Parts of South Goa will experience power outage today from 7 AM to 5 PM.
Margao: Parts of South Goa will experience power outage today, Dec 15, from 7 AM to 5 PM due to maintenance work on high-voltage transmission lines. Affected areas include Canacona, Sanguem, Quepem, and parts of Salcete.
According to Superintending Engineer Rajeev Samant, the 220 KV circuits Le 220 KV Ponda-Xeldem and 220 KV API Ambewadi feeding the 220/110/33/11 KV Xeldem sub station must be shut down.
List of Affected Areas:
The entire talukas of Canacona, Sanguem, and Quepem, as well as a portion of Salcete (Cuncolim, Cuncolim Industrial Estate, Velim, Balli, Fatorpa, Nessai, Carmona, Benaulim, Varca, Colva, and Navelim), as well as all 33KV and 110KV consumers at Verna Industrial Estate, a portion of Dharbandora taluka (Village panchayat Kirlapal-Dabal, Shigao-Collem, Mollem, and a portion of Ponda Taluka, village panchayat Panchawadi, and the Selaulim water works at Xelpem, would be impacted.
The department said the shutdown is needed to maintain the extra high voltage interstate and intrastate lines and substations at Xeldem and Cuncolim.
