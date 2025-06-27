Chilling Details Of South Kolkata College Gangrape Emerge, Protests Follow

Updated 27 June 2025 at 18:19 IST
Kolkata: A law college student was allegedly gang-raped on the evening of June 25 inside the campus of South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata. According to reports, the gruesome crime has surfaced just 10 months after the horrific RG Kar rape and murder case, in which a medical student was raped and killed inside a medical college. That incident triggered widespread protests across the state against the Mamata Banerjee-led government, eventually leading to the case being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
On Kolkata alleged gangrape case, NCW member Archana Majumdar said, “It's shocking. As a mother, as a woman of West Bengal, I am very annoyed. We have taken suo-motu cognisance, we have asked DGP to answer within 72 hours in details, including arrests, sections, crime scene examinations, medical examination and everything…”.
Archana Majumdar also informed that she will be meeting the victim today or tomorrow. “I talked with the officer incharge of the concerned police station. He reported that the victim has been sent to Calcutta National Medical College for medical examination.”
"Three of the accused have been arrested already. Whatever action is being taken, my question is - why it happened? Where is security of women, of girl students?... Incidents are increasing day by day in their numbers and intensity. Those who are doing this are 'king of kings' because they know they have good relation with ruling party and they are well-known to them. So, law and order is not for them..."
On Kolkata alleged gangrape case, TMC leader and West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said, “This is a highly condemnable incident. The accused should be given the strictest punishment...”
On reports of accused being associated with the TMC, Biman Banerjee said, "I do not know anything about it, those who are saying this are just spreading rumours. There is no truth in it."
