Chilling Details Of South Kolkata College Gangrape Emerge, Protests Follow

Kolkata: A law college student was allegedly gang-raped on the evening of June 25 inside the campus of South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata. According to reports, the gruesome crime has surfaced just 10 months after the horrific RG Kar rape and murder case, in which a medical student was raped and killed inside a medical college. That incident triggered widespread protests across the state against the Mamata Banerjee-led government, eventually leading to the case being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

South Kolkata Law College Gangrape case | What we know

The victim has alleged that she was gang-raped on June 25 inside the campus of South Calcutta Law College, located at 57, KN Sen Lane, New Ballygunge, Kasba, Kolkata.

According to police, the crime occurred between 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM on June 25, 2025. The victim filed a complaint at Kasba Police Station, following which an FIR was registered.

The assault reportedly took place inside the security guard’s room on the college premises.

Police stated that prior to the incident, the victim had been sitting inside the college union room, where the main accused allegedly instructed someone to lock the gate.

The three suspects identified as Monojit Mishra, 31, an ex-student and former unit president of the college’s Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP); Zaib Ahmed, 19; and Pramit Mukherjee (also known as Pramit Mukhopadhyay), 20 have been remanded to police custody until July 1.

The victim has been sent to Calcutta National Medical College for medical examination.

The 24-year-old gangrape survivor was issued threats by the main accused. The victim and the accused, both are law students.

NCW gives 72-hour deadline to DGP to furnish details of law college gangrape case

On Kolkata alleged gangrape case, NCW member Archana Majumdar said, “It's shocking. As a mother, as a woman of West Bengal, I am very annoyed. We have taken suo-motu cognisance, we have asked DGP to answer within 72 hours in details, including arrests, sections, crime scene examinations, medical examination and everything…”.

Archana Majumdar also informed that she will be meeting the victim today or tomorrow. “I talked with the officer incharge of the concerned police station. He reported that the victim has been sent to Calcutta National Medical College for medical examination.”

"Three of the accused have been arrested already. Whatever action is being taken, my question is - why it happened? Where is security of women, of girl students?... Incidents are increasing day by day in their numbers and intensity. Those who are doing this are 'king of kings' because they know they have good relation with ruling party and they are well-known to them. So, law and order is not for them..."

Just spreading rumours, TMC leader and Bengal Assembly Speaker on reports claiming accused had links with the party

On Kolkata alleged gangrape case, TMC leader and West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said, “This is a highly condemnable incident. The accused should be given the strictest punishment...”