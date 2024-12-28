Southern States in India Surpasses National Average in Per Capita Consumption: Survey

Bengaluru: The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24, released on Friday, reveals that Southern India is surpassing the rest of the country in monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE). Five southern states—Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka reported MPCE levels widely above the national average.

Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest MPCE in the South, with rural households spending Rs 6,107 and urban households Rs 9,877. Karnataka follows with Rs 5,068 in rural areas and Rs 8,169 in urban zones, completing the top five.

In Kerala, rural households spend Rs 6,611 per month, while urban households spend Rs 7,834, higher than the national averages of Rs 4,122 and Rs 6,996, respectively. Tamil Nadu follows with Rs 5,872 in rural areas and Rs 8,325 in urban areas, while Telangana reports Rs 5,675 for rural households and Rs 9,131 for urban ones.

Industrialized states like Gujarat and Maharashtra are near the national average, while densely populated northern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan fall behind. West Bengal also shows below-average spending in both rural and urban areas.

The survey highlighted sharp contrasts across the country. Sikkim recorded the highest MPCE, with rural households spending Rs 9,377 and urban households Rs 13,927. In contrast, Chhattisgarh had the lowest MPCE, with rural areas spending Rs 2,739 and urban areas Rs 4,927.

The survey also highlighted notable rural-urban disparities, with Meghalaya leading at a 104% gap, followed by Jharkhand at 83% and Chhattisgarh at 80%. Nine states reported MPCE levels above the national average in both rural and urban categories.