SP MLA Alleges Prateek Yadav Was Poisoned, Demands Probe Into Mulayam’s Son’s Death

The mystery surrounding the sudden death of Prateek Yadav has deepened, with a senior Samajwadi Party MLA now alleging that the 38-year-old may have died under suspicious circumstances.

SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra has demanded a full investigation into Prateek’s death and questioned why a post-mortem examination was conducted if the death was “natural”. He also claimed to have seen “blue marks” on Prateek Yadav’s body, fuelling speculation over possible foul play.

“Post-mortems are not usually conducted in normal deaths. They are done when there is suspicion. The truth behind his death must come out,” Mehrotra said.

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, was found unconscious at his Lucknow residence in the early hours of Wednesday. Sources said an emergency call was made to doctors around 4:55 am after his condition suddenly deteriorated at home.

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By the time medical help arrived, Prateek had reportedly died. Sources further claimed that he was found unconscious in the kitchen area of the house.

His body was later taken to King George’s Medical University for a videographed post-mortem examination. Police have since sealed Prateek Yadav’s bedroom and seized two mobile phones, two laptops and other electronic gadgets as part of the investigation.

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The death has sent shockwaves through Uttar Pradesh’s political circles, especially within the Samajwadi Party.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, visibly emotional after reaching the post-mortem house, said the family would pursue all legal options available.

“I have known him since childhood. He was very conscious about his health and fitness and wanted to do something meaningful in life,” Akhilesh said. “We will proceed according to the law and follow whatever legal process is required.”

Akhilesh also hinted at possible mental stress linked to business-related issues, saying financial losses can sometimes deeply affect a person.

Meanwhile, Ravidas Mehrotra claimed that Prateek had remained disturbed ever since his wife Aparna Yadav joined the BJP. He described Prateek as “healthy, cheerful and physically fit”, making his sudden death even harder to believe for those close to him.