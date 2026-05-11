SP MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi Abuses PM Modi on Camera, BJP Slams ‘Political Frustration’ & ‘Insult to Constitution’

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) sitting MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi has triggered a major political row after making highly derogatory and abusive comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The remarks were so offensive that they cannot be broadcast on air without violating established media and broadcast norms.

The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which described it as part of a larger pattern of abusive political discourse by the SP.

Reacting strongly to the comments, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the Samajwadi Party has once again exposed its true character.

“Samajwadi Party has proven once again that it is not Mohabbat Ki Dukaan but nafrat ka pehchaan and samvidhan ka apmaan,” Poonawalla stated. He added that the language, abuse, and threats used by the SP MP against the Prime Minister are “neither surprising nor shocking” but reflect the party’s entrenched political culture.

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Poonawalla highlighted what he called a sustained campaign of personal attacks against Modi, including over 150 instances of abusive language directed at the Prime Minister, his mother, and his OBC background. He referenced past remarks mocking Modi’s origins as a “chaiwala” (tea seller) and threats such as “Modi ki kabr khudegi” (Modi’s grave will be dug).

The BJP spokesperson also accused the SP of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma, dismissing the Ram Mandir as “bekaar” (useless), and expressing intent to tear pages of the Ram Charit Manas. He further alleged that the party has shown disregard for constitutional positions and even the armed forces.

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“This shows the political culture and character of the Samajwadi Party,” Poonawalla remarked, pointing to repeated instances, including four abuses directed at the Prime Minister’s mother in Bihar. He attributed the intensified rhetoric to the INDI bloc’s recent electoral setbacks in states like Bengal and Assam, describing it as “political frustration at its peak.”

Poonawalla concluded that the people of the country would give a “befitting response” to such conduct.