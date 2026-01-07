Republic World
  • Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi Spotted at Turkman Gate Demolition Site as Stones Pelted at Police

Updated 7 January 2026 at 13:40 IST

Tensions gripped old Delhi's Turkman Gate area after miscreants attempted to break barricades and throw stones at police personnel who were overseeing a pre-dawn demolition drive to remove encroachments near a mosque.

Namya Kapur
SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi Spotted at Turkman Gate Demolition Site as Stones Pelted at Police | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Tensions gripped Old Delhi early Wednesday morning after encroachments on a century-old mosque, Faiz-e-Ilahi, near Turkman Gate. 

Reportedly, the demolition carried out by civic authorities and law enforcement agencies was supposed to begin at 8 am, but started at 1.30 am instead. 

A political firestorm has erupted after revelations that a Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament was allegedly present at the site of a violent stone-pelting incident during a controversial demolition drive.

Presence of SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi

According to the investigation, SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi was reportedly spotted at the scene while an enforcement team was conducting a demolition of illegal structures. 

Republic TV's exclusive footage suggests that the MP was not just a bystander but was present exactly when the situation got out of control.

Witnesses indicate that as the demolition began, a mob started pelting stones at security forces and municipal workers. 

This is a developing story.

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 7 January 2026 at 13:32 IST