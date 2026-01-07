Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi Spotted at Turkman Gate Demolition Site as Stones Pelted at Police

SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi Spotted at Turkman Gate Demolition Site as Stones Pelted at Police | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Tensions gripped Old Delhi early Wednesday morning after encroachments on a century-old mosque, Faiz-e-Ilahi, near Turkman Gate.

Reportedly, the demolition carried out by civic authorities and law enforcement agencies was supposed to begin at 8 am, but started at 1.30 am instead.

A political firestorm has erupted after revelations that a Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament was allegedly present at the site of a violent stone-pelting incident during a controversial demolition drive.

Presence of SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi

According to the investigation, SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi was reportedly spotted at the scene while an enforcement team was conducting a demolition of illegal structures.

Republic TV's exclusive footage suggests that the MP was not just a bystander but was present exactly when the situation got out of control.

Witnesses indicate that as the demolition began, a mob started pelting stones at security forces and municipal workers.

