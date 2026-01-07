Updated 7 January 2026 at 13:40 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi Spotted at Turkman Gate Demolition Site as Stones Pelted at Police
Tensions gripped old Delhi's Turkman Gate area after miscreants attempted to break barricades and throw stones at police personnel who were overseeing a pre-dawn demolition drive to remove encroachments near a mosque.
New Delhi: Tensions gripped Old Delhi early Wednesday morning after encroachments on a century-old mosque, Faiz-e-Ilahi, near Turkman Gate.
Reportedly, the demolition carried out by civic authorities and law enforcement agencies was supposed to begin at 8 am, but started at 1.30 am instead.
A political firestorm has erupted after revelations that a Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament was allegedly present at the site of a violent stone-pelting incident during a controversial demolition drive.
Presence of SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi
According to the investigation, SP MP Mohibbullah Nadvi was reportedly spotted at the scene while an enforcement team was conducting a demolition of illegal structures.
Republic TV's exclusive footage suggests that the MP was not just a bystander but was present exactly when the situation got out of control.
Witnesses indicate that as the demolition began, a mob started pelting stones at security forces and municipal workers.
This is a developing story.
