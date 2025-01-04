Space, Defence, Indo-Pacific Security & More: What's on The Agenda For Jake Sullivan’s India Visit | Image: X

New Delhi: National Security Advisor of US, Jake Sullivan will travel to New Delhi, India, on January 5-6 for important talks with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, according to the White House press release.

During his visit, Jake Sullivan will meet with Indian leaders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and visit IIT Delhi to discuss strengthening the US-India innovation alliance, the release added.

The discussions will focus on space, defense, and strategic technology cooperation, as well as shared security priorities in the Indo-Pacific.

NSA Jake Sullivan to visit India. | Image source: The White House

Sullivan's trip comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a six-day visit to the US.

In their talks, Sullivan and Doval are expected to deliberate on implementation of the iCET, billed as one of the very significant initiatives rolled out during Joe Biden's presidency to expand India-US strategic ties.

The iCET was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Biden in May 2022 with an aim to forge greater collaboration between the two countries in areas of critical technologies.

Last year, the two sides unveiled a raft of transformative initiatives to deepen India-US cooperation in areas of semiconductor, critical minerals, advanced telecommunication and defence space.

During Sullivan's visit, the two sides are also expected to review the overall India-US strategic ties and outcomes achieved in deepening ties between the two countries under Biden's presidency.

The US NSA is also likely to meet External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials.

Sullivan last visited India in June last year.