SpaDex Mission: ISRO's First Endeavour To Achieve Docking Mechanism In Space

Sriharikota: ISRO's PSLV-C60 rocket successfully lifted off from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh late on Monday, carrying two spacecraft designed to demonstrate space docking, a key technology for future space missions. This launch marks a significant milestone for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as it embarks on its first endeavor to achieve a docking mechanism in space.

ISRO's year-end mission is historic, aiming to achieve the rare feat of docking, merging, or joining two satellites in space. This ambitious project is named "Space Docking Experiment" (SpaDeX).

SpaDeX aims to advance space exploration by testing crucial capabilities needed for future human spaceflights and satellite servicing. The launch also featured innovative payloads contributing to space technology development.

The first stage performance is normal.

SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft launched by PSLV. The primary objective of the SpaDeX mission is to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft (SDX01, which is the Chaser, and SDX02, the Target, nominally) in a low-Earth circular orbit.

The technological challenge has been mastered only by a few countries and the indigenous technology used for this mission is called the "Bharatiya Docking System".

"The success of this mission is vital for India's future space ambitions," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh had said earlier.

Docking technology is key for long-term missions like "Chandrayaan-4" and the planned Indian space station. It is also crucial for the eventual manned "Gaganyaan" mission.

The lift-off was originally planned at 9.58 pm on Monday but ISRO authorities later rescheduled to 10 pm. However, there was no official information behind the reason for the rescheduling.

By mastering the space docking technologies, ISRO is set to enhance its operational flexibility besides expanding its mission horizons.

Apart from the SpaDeX mission, ISRO scientists have configured the fourth stage of the rocket (PS-4) as the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-4 (POEM-4) in which 24 small payloads which comprise of 14 from ISRO and 10 from academia, would be placed in over 90 minutes after the lift-off in different orbits.