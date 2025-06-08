Special Cell Busts Racket Involved In Circulation Of Fake Currency Notes, Seizes FICN Worth Rs 4 Lakh

New Delhi: The Special Cell team of Delhi Police has busted an international racket involved in the supply of high-quality fake Indian currency notes of Rs 500. The police have arrested a key member of the cartel and recovered fake currency notes worth Rs 4 lakh in the denomination of Rs 500. The police have seized the recovered fake notes and are interrogating the accused to ascertain the truth about other members of the gang.

According to the police, the 22-year-old accused, identified as Naushad Alam, is a resident of Bihar's Bettiah. He was involved in the circulation of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in the Delhi-NCR region. The accused disclosed during the interrogation that he used to smuggle fake currency into India through the porous borders of Bangladesh.

The police also seized a mobile phone and SIM cards that were used by the accused in the trafficking of the fake currency notes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said that a team of Special Cell worked relentlessly on the information of trafficking of FICN for the last 4 months and on the credible information regarding an interstate syndicate indulged in the circulation of FICN, the action to nab the accused was initiated.

As per the DCP, on May 8, the police received a lead regarding the movement of the accused, who was subsequently apprehended, with fake currency notes of Rs 500 worth 4 lakh, at Vijay Ghat Bus Stand in Delhi.

The DCP said, “A trap was laid near Vijay Ghat Bus Stand, Delhi, where the accused Naushad Alam arrived in the morning hours and was apprehended. During his cursory search, high-quality FICN in the denomination of Rs 500 amounting to Rs 04 lakh was recovered from his possession at the spot."

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he used to get the fake notes from a person in West Bengal and circulated them in Bihar and Delhi. As per the accused, he used to buy the fake currency notes of Rs 500 at Rs 200 and used to sell them for Rs 300, thus earning Rs 100 per note.

He also revealed that he had delivered about 4 to 5 consignments of FICN in Bihar and the Delhi-NCR regions.