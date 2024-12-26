sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:28 IST, December 26th 2024

Special Trains Announced To Combat New Year's Eve Rush In Mumbai, Details Inside

In anticipation of large-scale New Year celebrations, twelve special suburban trains will be operated in Mumbai to combat the passenger rush.

Reported by: Digital Desk
12 special trains announced to combat rush in New Year's eve in Mumbai
12 special trains announced to combat rush in New Year's eve in Mumbai | Image: Unsplash

Mumbai: In anticipation of large-scale New Year celebrations, twelve special suburban trains will be operated in Mumbai to combat the passenger rush, an official statement said on Thursday.

The 12 trains, including eight from Western Railway and four from Central Railway, will operate in the early hours of January 1. Both zones are headquartered in Mumbai.

All Services To Run Between Churchgate and Virar

"All eight services will be operated between Churchgate and Virar stations. Of these, four services will be in Down (Virar bound) and four will be in Up (Churchgate bound) directions. These trains will halt at all stations," said Western Railway chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek.

Timings of Virar-Bound Locals

According to Western Railway, the Virar-bound suburban locals will depart from Churchgate at 1.15 am, 2 am, 2.30 am and 3.25 am, while the Churchgate-bound locals from Virar will depart at 0.15 am, 0.45 am, 1.40 am and 3.05 am.

Special Trains To Run Between CSMT and Kalyan

Central Railway will run four special trains between CSMT and Kalyan on the main line, as well as between CSMT and Panvel on the harbour line. These trains will depart from their respective starting points at 1:30 am, officials said. 

