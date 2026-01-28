'Speechless,' CM Fadnavis to Visit Baramati, Terms Tragedy 'Unprecedented Loss'

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar passed away in a tragic plane crash near Baramati today, triggering widespread grief across the state. The sudden demise of the senior leader has left the political fraternity and citizens stunned, with leaders calling it an irreparable loss for Maharashtra.

‘An unprecedented loss to Maharashtra': CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep anguish over the incident.

“I am speechless about the whole incident. We shall discuss with the family and the party. We are going to Baramati in a while,” Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister confirmed that he had informed the Prime Minister and the President about the tragedy.

Advertisement

“I have briefed the PM and the President. Both of them have expressed their condolences,” Fadnavis added, noting that further details regarding the last rites would be shared with the media.

Three-day state mourning announced

The Maharashtra government has announced a three-day state mourning following Ajit Pawar’s death. A government holiday has also been declared in Baramati as a mark of respect for the late leader.

Advertisement

Further, Calling Ajit Pawar a close colleague and personal friend, Fadnavis said the state had lost a leader who played a crucial role in Maharashtra’s development.

“In personal life, he was a good friend. We faced many challenges together. At a time when he was contributing to the state’s progress, his untimely demise is an unprecedented loss,” he concluded, assuring full support to Pawar’s family.

Eknath Shinde calls Ajit Pawar a ‘man of his words’

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid an emotional tribute, calling the incident a huge and heartbreaking loss for the state. “Our companion Ajit Pawar has passed away in a plane accident. He was a man of his word,” Shinde said.

‘A leader with a heart of gold’, Shinde remembers.

Recalling their long association, Shinde said, “He might have been bitter with his words, but he was good at heart. We were a great team.” He described Pawar as disciplined and dedicated, adding, “Ajit was a morning person, very alert and a hard-working politician.”

Shinde said the loss was beyond redemption and confirmed that the plane crash would be thoroughly investigated. “This is a loss that cannot be redeemed. The crash shall definitely be investigated,” he stated.