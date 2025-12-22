Speeding Audi Car Collides with Multiple Vehicles in Okhla Phase-1, Driver Injured

New Delhi: A high-speed collision in Okhla Phase-1 has left the driver of an Audi Q8 E-Tron injured after the vehicle lost control and crashed into several parked cars before finally striking a stationary truck. The incident occurred around 12:41 PM on the service road in front of A-230, Okhla Industrial Area.

According to police reports, the Audi (registration number HP-38J-0996) was speeding when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to strike three parked cars. The vehicles involved in the crash were identified as HR-51CF-6467, DL-3CDB-4682, and DL-3CCW-8548. The Audi’s momentum led it to crash into the rear of a stationary truck with the registration number DL-1MB-3734, where it eventually came to a halt.

No bystanders or occupants of the affected vehicles were injured as they were unoccupied at the time of the collision. The driver of the Audi, however, sustained injuries during the crash and was immediately transported to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by a PCR van for medical treatment.

The police have registered a case against the driver under the relevant sections of the law. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, with initial reports suggesting speeding as a contributing factor.

This incident has raised concerns about road safety in the area, with calls for increased monitoring of speeding and more stringent enforcement of traffic rules.