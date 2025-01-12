Speeding Audi Kills 28-Year-Old in Delhi; How Cop Arrested Driver in 12 Hours

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man was killed when his car was struck by a speeding Audi coming from the opposite direction in Delhi on Saturday. The Delhi Police quickly solved the case, apprehending the Audi's missing driver within 12 hours of the incident.

According to police, Safdarjung Enclave Police Station received a report of an accident at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The incident occurred on Ring Road, opposite the World Trade Centre, and a police team promptly arrived at the scene. The victim identified as Sukhjit, a resident of Hisar, Haryana, and the driver of a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, has been identified as the deceased, police said.

A senior police officer said, “Upon reaching the scene, the police team learned that a white Ertiga car travelling from Dhaula Kuan towards South Extension was hit by a silver Audi coming from the opposite direction. The Audi jumped the road divider, causing the collision. The occupant of the Audi fled the scene after the accident”.

The officer further said that the victim was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared brought dead.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the car driver. A case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causes death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and further investigation is underway," said the officer.

Following the crash, the Audi driver fled the scene, living behind the wreckage and a critically injured victim. Mr. Nanda was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Upon learning of the incident, officers from Safdarjung Enclave Police Station responded to the scene. An FIR was registered, and a special team was assembled to locate the Audi driver.

The police reviewed footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras spanning nearly 60 kilometers, tracking the Audi's movements from the crash site to various locations across the city. Their investigation revealed that the vehicle was registered to Paras Pathania, a 25-year-old resident of Pushkar Enclave, Paschim Vihar.