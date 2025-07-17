Speeding BMW First Hits Old Man On Two-Wheeler Then Rams Into Wall, Shocking Visuals Caught On Camera

Gujarat: A horrifying accident unfolded in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, where a speeding BMW rammed into an elderly man, crushing him against a roadside wall. The incident occurred near an intersection and was captured on CCTV.

According to the footage, a black BMW approached the intersection at high speed and collided with a man riding a two-wheeler.

The force of the impact was so intense that the victim was thrown onto the car’s bonnet before it slammed into the wall.

The man died on the spot, while the driver of the BMW sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

The video also shows a man sitting on a chair outside a nearby house who rushed to the scene immediately after the crash.

Local reports suggest that the driver was intoxicated, which led to the loss of control and the fatal accident. The luxury vehicle was severely damaged in the collision.