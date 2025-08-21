Speeding Car Allegedly Driven By Teenager Kills 65-Year-Old Man Near Mullanpur Air Force Station

Mullanpur: In Punjab, a speeding car reportedly driven by a teenage girl hit and crushed a 65-year-old man to death near the Mullanpur Air Force station on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Jog Singh, a resident of Hoshiarpur village in New Chandigarh, was allegedly struck by the speeding car, leaving his body parts ripped apart.

According to sources, the vehicle, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, was occupied by four teenagers, all students of a management college in Sarangpur. As per allegations, following the accident, the police immediately transported the teenagers away from the accident site in a police vehicle.

After the accident, the victim, Jog Singh, was rushed to the Kharar Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The sources claimed that the impact of the accident was so severe that the victim's head and limbs were ripped apart and flung to a distance.

Following the accident, the locals gathered at the spot and alleged that beer bottles were visible in the offending vehicle, although the police have not confirmed this claim.

According to sources, one of the co-passengers is a resident of Sector 33, while another is the daughter of a prominent businessman. The victim, Jog Singh, is survived by three sons and three daughters, and his family's financial situation is reportedly strained.

The police are currently investigating the accident, with the body set to be handed over to the kin after a post-mortem examination on Thursday.