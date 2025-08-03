Speeding Car Hits And Drags Bull Several Metres In Himachal's Bilaspur; Shocking Video Emerges

Speeding Car Hits And Drags Bull Several Metres In Himachal's Bilaspur | Image: Republic

Bilaspur (Himachal): A speeding car ran over a stray bull sitting on the road near Dakdi Chowk in Ghumarwin town of Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh. The shocking incident happened on 2 August around 9:45 PM, and the footage is now goin viral across social media.

The bull was sitting on the road when white SUV coming from the back ran over it and dragged the bull for few meters before moving forward.

Speeding Car Hits And Drags Bull Several Metres In Himachal's Bilaspur

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which recorded the horrifying moment when a speeding car ran over a bull sitting on the road. The animal being dragged, and the driver fleeing the scene without stopping.

The vehicle dragged the animal for several meters, leaving it unable to stand or walk.

Followed the incident two local men were seen approaching the bull for help. The car fled the scene immediately after the collision.

As of now, no FIR has been registered, and the identity of the driver remains unknown.