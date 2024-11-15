sb.scorecardresearch
  • Speeding SUV Car Rams Into Divider In Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, 4 Killed

Published 17:42 IST, November 15th 2024

Speeding SUV Car Rams Into Divider In Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, 4 Killed

In a tragic road accident, four people were killed after a speeding SUV car carrying members of a wedding party rammed into a divider in Haridwar.

Four killed as speeding SUV car rams into divider in Haridwar
Four killed as speeding SUV car rams into divider in Haridwar | Image: X
