Speeding Thar Hits Bike, Drags The Burning Two-Wheeler On Greater Noida Road For 10 Km | Caught On Cam

Greater Noida: A high-speed Mahindra Thar created havoc in Greater Noida after ramming into a motorcycle and dragging it for nearly 10 kilometres, police said. The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras at multiple locations, left one motorcyclist injured and triggered a dramatic police chase.

According to the police, the Thar driver stopped at a petrol pump in Dhum Manikpur to refuel. After filling fuel, the driver fled without paying. Petrol pump employees chased the vehicle on a motorcycle, but during the pursuit, the Thar collided with their bike.

The two-wheeler got stuck under the SUV. Instead of stopping, the driver continued to speed away, dragging the motorcycle along the road. Due to friction, the bike caught fire while being dragged. Locals screamed and tried to alert the driver, but the Thar did not halt.

The Thar dragged the two-wheeler for 10 km.

Police teams from Badalpur, Dadri Kot and Jarcha police stations launched a coordinated chase and pursued the Thar for around 10 kilometres before finally apprehending it. The driver was taken into custody and the vehicle was seized.

The accused has been identified as Harsh, a 22-year-old resident of Bulandshahr. Police said the entire sequence of events was recorded on CCTV, which is being examined as part of the investigation.

Officials from Badalpur Police Station said a detailed probe is underway to establish all circumstances surrounding the incident and to determine the charges to be filed against the accused.