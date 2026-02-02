‘Spent 18 Months In Jail’: Supreme Court Grants Bail to 3 In Pune Porsche Crash That Killed 2 Techies

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to three accused in the Pune Porsche car crash case of May 2024, which claimed the lives of two young software engineers.

A Bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to Aditya Sood, Ashish Mittal and Santosh Gaikwad, who are accused of helping tamper with and swap blood samples in the aftermath of the crash.

The top court noted that the three accused had already spent around 18 months in jail, a factor that weighed in favour of granting bail. The Bench also took into account the stage of the trial while passing the order.

The Pune Porsche crash had triggered nationwide outrage after a luxury car, allegedly driven by a minor, rammed into a two-wheeler, killing two software professionals. Subsequent investigations revealed alleged attempts to manipulate medical evidence to shield the accused, leading to the arrest of several people, including hospital staff and intermediaries.

