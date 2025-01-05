"Spent Rs 33 Crores Taxpayer Money on Carpets, Curtains, Luxurious Toilets": Congress' Alka Lamba Slams Kejriwal

New Delhi: Congress candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Alka Lamba, criticized former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged misuse of Rs 33 crore of taxpayers' money. The funds were supposedly spent on the renovation of the Chief Minister’s official residence during the pandemic.

Lamba's attack comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escalates its criticism of the former Delhi Chief Minister, particularly focusing on the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy.

Lamba highlighted that the Rs 33 crore was spent on extravagant items such as carpets, curtains, luxurious toilets, and even a swimming pool.

She also pointed out the contradiction in Kejriwal's earlier claims that he would not accept facilities like a bungalow, car, or security, accusing him of using public funds for personal luxuries instead.

The Congress leader expressed concerns that this expenditure came at a time when the people of Delhi are grappling with inflation and questioned why the funds were not directed towards providing relief to women facing economic difficulties.

"From the headline of a leading English newspaper, the people of Delhi got to know that the so-called common man Chief Minister of Delhi, who was saying that he would not take a bungalow, car, or any facilities or security, has actually spent Rs 33 crores of taxpayers' money on carpets, curtains, luxurious toilets, and even a swimming pool. It is definitely a question mark, and former CM Arvind Kejriwal will have to answer," the Congress candidate from Kalkaji said.

She further added that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), a government body, had conducted an audit of the expenditure, which has raised further concerns.

Lamba called on Kejriwal to explain his actions and questioned the priorities of the Delhi government in light of these revelations. The Congress leader emphasized that the funds could have been used to address the pressing issues of inflation and other public welfare concerns in Delhi.

"If this money had been spent to give relief to women from inflation. Arvind Kejriwal should answer this in the future. CAG, a government organisation, has done an audit on the same," she added.

This criticism from the Congress leader came ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, which are expected to take place in February this year.

The 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy centres around allegations that Arvind Kejriwal spent crores of rupees renovating his official residence during the Covid-19 pandemic, a period when many public development projects were stalled.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal, who resigned as chief minister in September this year, vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines on October 4.

The assembly elections in Delhi are due in February and the dates for the same are expected to be announced soon.