SpiceJet Flight Suffers Engine Failure, Lands At Delhi Airport Seconds After Take-Off; Full Emergency Declared

New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Leh, was forced to return to the Delhi Airport, seconds after take off due to a suspected engine failure on Tuesday.

An emergency was reportedly declared at the airport as a precautionary measure after the incident. A full emergency was declared at 6:35 am for Flight SG121 operated by SpiceJet, sources said.

The Boeing 737 aircraft (DEL-IXL) had reportedly taken off at 6:21 am.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft experienced a technical snag mid-air, within seconds after it took off, prompting the pilot to seek immediate permission to turn back. After the airport officials at the national capital were alerted about the incident, all relevant emergency protocols ensued.

The flight landed safely in Delhi, with no casualties reported yet. Although, airport authorities activated emergency protocols following the forced return, officials confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and the situation remained normal at the arrival area.

In a statement, a SpiceJet official said: “A SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Leh on February 24 returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally. There was no fire warning in the cockpit. Situation is normal at the arrival area. SpiceJet will provide accommodation to all passengers. The next flight has been arranged for tomorrow.”

