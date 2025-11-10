SpiceJet Flight SG670 Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata After Engine Failure

Kolkata: A SpiceJet flight SG670, carrying passengers from Mumbai to Kolkata, made an emergency landing at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Sunday night after reporting a failure in one of its engines. According to airport officials, the flight, which took off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, was approaching Kolkata when the pilot reported a malfunction in one of the engines.

After sensing the malfunction, the pilot alerted the airport authorities, who declared a full emergency and ensured the emergency landing of the aircraft.

The airport officials stated that the airport's emergency response team, comprising fire tenders, ambulances, and medical personnel, was deployed to the scene, ready to respond to any eventuality. The plane, carrying an unspecified number of passengers and crew, landed safely at 11.27 pm, and the full emergency was withdrawn at 11.38 pm, according to airport officials.

The incident has only added to concerns about the safety of air travel, particularly with SpiceJet, which has witnessed a series of technical issues in recent weeks. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator, has launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of the engine failure.

The officials confirmed that all passengers and crew were safe.

Earlier, in September, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight from Pune was forced to take a mid-air U-turn shortly after take-off due to a technical snag. However, the airline said that the flight did not land under emergency conditions.

