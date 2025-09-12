Spicejet Wheel Falls Off During Takeoff: New Video Shows Exact Moment

Kandla: A major aviation incident was averted after a SpiceJet aircraft bound for Mumbai suffered a serious malfunction at Gujarat's Kandla Airport on Friday when one of its wheels detached during takeoff. The incident was captured by a passenger onboard the aircraft, who recorded the exact moment one of the wheels detached and separated. The chilling video recorded by a passenger captured the scary moment.

In the video, the passenger repeatedly exclaimed, "The wheel has fallen," as the wheel breaks away from the Q400 turboprop aircraft just as it was about to lift off. Surprisingly, despite the alarming occurrence, the flight continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

A full emergency was declared at Mumbai airport as a precautionary measure, though all passengers and crew disembarked normally following a smooth landing. Notably, the incident occurred after another safety concern involving SpiceJet, a suspected tailpipe fire at Delhi Airport, on the previous day, affecting a flight to Kathmandu.

According to officials, the outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating flight SG 2906 from Kandla to Mumbai was found on the runway after takeoff. The aircraft with 75 passengers onboard proceeded to Mumbai and landed safely at 3.51 pm. "The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally," a SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed.

A spokesperson from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport added, "An aircraft from Kandla made an emergency landing at CSMIA at 15:51 hrs on 12 September 2025 after reporting a technical issue. A full emergency was declared as a precaution. All passengers and crew are safe, and normal operations resumed shortly after".

As per information, Kandla Air Traffic Control observed an object falling from the aircraft immediately after departure and informed the pilot. The fallen wheel and metal rings were retrieved from the runway. "A wheel coming off is serious, but since the wheel assembly has two units and one remained attached, it prevented a major accident," noted a former Directorate General of Civil Aviation official. A Q400 aircraft has six tyres, and the pilot likely opted to land in Mumbai due to the longer runway offering safer conditions.