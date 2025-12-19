'Spitting Blood': Bengaluru Man Shares Traumatic Experience In Delhi On Reddit, Says 'Miss Bangalore's Air Quality'

Delhi: As Delhi's worsening air quality has reached alarming levels prompting the government to take urgent steps to mitigate the crisis, a Bengaluru man has taken to Reddit to share his horrible experience in the national capital. The user who goes by the name, r/bangalore shared that he had come to the capital for the last 20 days for a wedding and he found himself spitting blood from his mouth.

“I am here in Delhi NCR for a wedding for the last 20 days and I am spitting blood from mouth and when I blow my nose I get blood, I man a LOT OF BLOODY PHLEGM. I got cold since the day I arrived and it was getting worse, never have I seen so much blood from my nose in my life so far,” he posted on Reddit.

The man remarked that stepping outside in the capital is like "breathing gas" and just when he thought that his health condition has improved he came home with a “runny nose and blood.”

“I badly want to return to Bangalore. I can’t post this in those NCR subs, it would only get negative replies, better to post here and appreciate Bangalore than there,” he added.

Advertisement

The pollution levels in the national capital has not improved as Delhi woke up to poor air quality on Friday morning. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 387 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, the Bengaluru man got a reality check when he reached his home city as netizens reminded him that the AQI in Bengaluru is around 150, and in the severe category. “People around me are coughing and having asthma like symptoms thanks to smog. It may not be as bad as Delhi, but we are not any better here,” the comment read.

Advertisement

“This city is just catching up and has the same problems as the other metros,” another comment read, highlighting that the pollution levels in Bengaluru is not ideal.

The air quality in Delhi has deteriorated further on Friday, compared to Thursday, when the AQI stood at 373 at 4 pm.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is classified as 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa conducted surprise inspections at several petrol pumps, to review compliance with the 'No PUC, No Fuel' directive. He interacted with pump staff and instructed them to enforce the rules while remaining calm and courteous.

"You are the first point of contact in this campaign. Cooperate with people and explain to them that this rule is for their health and the health of their children," he said.

The Minister also directed that clear signboards, announcements, and better queue management be ensured.

Speaking to vehicle owners on the spot, he said, “This is not a matter of issuing challans; it is a question of clean air. Every valid PUCC issued today is a small victory in our fight against pollution.”

On December 17, 29,938 PUCCs were issued in Delhi. On December 18, up to 5.20 pm, 31,974 new certificates were issued. Thus, the total crossed 61,000 in nearly one day. The government expects the number of people obtaining PUCCs before refuelling petrol or diesel to increase further.