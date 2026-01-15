Split vs. Statehood: Sajad Lone Endorses Sham Lal’s Demand, Jugal Kishore Stands Firm on Unity

New Delhi: Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday advocated an “amicable divorce” between Jammu and Kashmir over recurring development disputes, while BJP MP Jugal Kishore dismissed separate statehood demands, reiterating his party’s commitment to restoring statehood to the newly carved Union Territory.

Lone's statement followed demands from sections in Jammu seeking relocation of the newly sanctioned National Law University from Budgam district in central Kashmir to their region, alongside calls for Jammu’s separation from Kashmir.

He urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to honour his electoral pledge of establishing the Law University in Budgam, stressing that the credibility of the chief minister’s office depended on fulfilling commitments made to the electorate.

Handwara legislator censured what he described as Jammu’s habitual opposition to Kashmir-centric initiatives.

“They already have an IIM. Why object if a Law University is set up in Kashmir?” he asked, branding such resistance as “lunacy”.

Lone further argued that Jammu had become “the proverbial stick to beat Kashmir with,” adding that the existing arrangement between the two regions needed reconsideration.

He accused Jammu-based voices of “selective courage,” claiming they remained silent when the Centre curtailed their privileges, diverted business opportunities, and discontinued the Darbar Move, but displayed defiance only against Kashmir.

When asked on integration, Lone said Kashmir’s relationship with the rest of India could not be mediated through “intermediaries who malign the region.”

He criticized narratives portraying Kashmiris as outsiders or terrorists, saying such portrayals undermined genuine integration.

“The people of Kashmir can’t take it anymore. Reservations crowd them out, and the desire for separation is stronger than ever. Leadership must call a spade a spade,” he asserted.

However, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma categorically rejected claims that the BJP is seeking separate statehood for Jammu, insisting that no such discussion is taking place within the party.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Jugal Kishore emphasized that the BJP’s clear and consistent position is the restoration of statehood to the entire Jammu and Kashmir, as promised by the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

“There is no discussion at any level within the BJP about creating a separate state for Jammu. Our demand and commitment is the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Jugal Kishore said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already assured the people that statehood will be restored at an appropriate time. He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly reiterated the government’s commitment to the issue.

Jugal Kishore stressed that misleading narratives are being spread to create confusion among the people.

“Such claims about a separate Jammu state are baseless. There is no proposal, no discussion, and no intention in this regard,” he said.

He further underlined that the BJP seeks peace, development, and political stability in Jammu and Kashmir, and that restoration of statehood will be carried out in line with assurances given on the floor of Parliament.

MP Kishore added that the party remains focused on development projects, strengthening democratic institutions, and ensuring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir enjoy their constitutional and democratic rights.