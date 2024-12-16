Spurious Drugs Of Rs 1.85 Cr Seized In Thane; 2 Booked

Thane: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) personnel have seized spurious drugs valued at Rs 1.85 crore following raids at two locations in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

The raids were carried out at a godown in Bhiwandi and another establishment in Mira Road area over the last few months, they said.

A case has been registered against two persons in this connection, a police official said.

The investigation suggested the accused were manufacturing and selling counterfeit medicines while falsely claiming them to be from the original manufacturers, an FDA official said in the complaint.

The drugs were distributed across multiple states, thereby deceiving patients and compromising public health, as per the complaint.

The police on Saturday registered a case against the accused under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 318(4), (cheating), 276 (adulteration of drugs), 277(sale of adulterated drugs), 278 (sale of drug as a different drug or preparation) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all), as well as provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.