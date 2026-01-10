'Spy' Pigeon? Bird with Coded Leg Rings and Pakistani Markings Found in J&K's Akhnoor | Image: Republic

Jammu and Kashmir: One suspicious pigeon carrying coded rings and stamped markings was recovered in Karah village of Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces intercepted the suspected pigeon along the Line of Control. The bird was found carrying coded rings and specific stamped markings:

Left Leg: A red ring inscribed with “Rehmat Sarkar (03158080213)”.

Right Leg: A yellow ring inscribed with “Rizwan 2025 (017282)”.

Wing Stamps: The wings featured a stamp reading “Nowshera Aling Pigeon Club”. Nowshera is a city in Pakistan.

Daily Diary entry has been recorded by Police regarding it.

