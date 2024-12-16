Sri Lanka President Arrives in India, Holds Talks With Jaishankar, Sitharaman

New Delhi, India: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a state visit from December 15 to December 17. The visit marks Dissanayake’s first trip to India since assuming office in September.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, and other senior Indian officials.

During the evening, President Dissanayake held "fruitful discussions" with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dissanayake described the talks as “fruitful” and emphasized their focus on mutual interests.

Dissanayake also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday and held talks on strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations.

In a post on X, Dissanayake said, “During my official visit to India, I had the privilege of engaging in productive discussions with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval. Our conversations focused on strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka economic cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities, fostering regional security, and advancing key sectors such as tourism and energy. These engagements reaffirm the commitment to deepening the partnership between our two nations.”

The Sri Lankan President is scheduled to meet with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

The meetings will cover a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues that are of mutual interest to both nations. The visit is expected to deepen cooperation in various sectors, including security, trade, and cultural exchange.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted that this visit comes after Sri Lanka's recent presidential and parliamentary elections. “This will be the first visit of President Dissanayake to India after the elections. During the visit, he will hold discussions with Prime Minister Modi on enhancing bilateral relations and regional cooperation,” Jaiswal said.

As part of his visit, President Dissanayake is also set to participate in a business event in New Delhi, aiming to foster closer economic ties between the two countries.

Additionally, the President will visit Bodh Gaya, a major Buddhist pilgrimage site, further strengthening cultural and religious ties.