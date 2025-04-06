PM Modi Speaks in Rameswaram on Ram Navami, Launches Development Projects to Enhance Connectivity and Ease of Living | LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the New Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, marking a significant milestone in India's infrastructure development. This state-of-the-art vertical lift sea bridge connects Rameswaram Island to the mainland, enhancing regional connectivity and boosting tourism. The event follows PM Modi's successful three-day visit to Sri Lanka, where he focused on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering regional cooperation. Stay with us for live updates on this historic occasion!
"I feel blessed that I could pray at the Ramanathswamy Temple today. On this special day, I got the opportunity to hand over development project worth 8,003 crore rupees. These rail and road projects will boost connectivity in Tamil Nadu. I congratulate my brothers and sisters in Tamil Nadu for this project." PM Modi.
PM Modi urged the Tamil Nadu government to introduce medical courses in Tamil medium.
Over 3,000 T.N. fishermen freed from Sri Lanka in last 10 years, said PM Modi.
Impart medical education in Tamil medium to benefit the poor, PM Modi tells DMK during his speech.
PM Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates several development works in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.
The development works aimed at strengthening connectivity and improving 'Ease of Living' for the people of Tamil Nadu, says PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s first vertical lift sea bridge. He also flags off Rameswaram-Tambaram train service.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 'darshan' of the Ram Setu on his flight back from Sri Lanka to India on Sunday.
Visuals of the first train from Tambaram to Rameswaram via the new Pamban Bridge ahead of its flag-off ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram after concluding his 3-day visit to Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake sees him off.
Deeply grateful to President Dissanayake, the people and Government of Sri Lanka for the warmth extended during my visit. Be it in Colombo or Anuradhapura, this visit has reaffirmed the deep cultural, spiritual and civilisational ties between our two nations. It will surely add momentum to our bilateral relations.
PM Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake jointly launch the signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura railway line—a project supported by the Indian government
They also jointly flagged off a train at Anuradhapura Railway Station.
PM Modi Sri Lanka Visit: PM Narendra Modi, accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka.
People await PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at Anuradhapura railway station, where both the leaders will jointly launch some developmental projects supported by the Indian government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Anuradhapura. “In Anuradhapura with my friend, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake,” PM Modi tweeted.
PM Modi receives a guard of honour from Sri Lankan Air Force upon his arrival in Anuradhapura.
