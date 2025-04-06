sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 6th 2025, 16:20 IST

PM Modi Speaks in Rameswaram on Ram Navami, Launches Development Projects to Enhance Connectivity and Ease of Living | LIVE

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the New Pamban Bridge, India's first vertical lift sea bridge, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram after concluding his three-day visit to Sri Lanka. Stay tune with Republic

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
PM Modi in Rameswaram
PM Modi in Rameswaram | Image: X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the New Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, marking a significant milestone in India's infrastructure development. This state-of-the-art vertical lift sea bridge connects Rameswaram Island to the mainland, enhancing regional connectivity and boosting tourism. The event follows PM Modi's successful three-day visit to Sri Lanka, where he focused on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering regional cooperation. Stay with us for live updates on this historic occasion!

Live Blog

April 6th 2025, 16:20 IST

'I feel blessed that I could pray at the Ramanathswamy Temple...': PM Modi

"I feel blessed that I could pray at the Ramanathswamy Temple today. On this special day, I got the opportunity to hand over development project worth 8,003 crore rupees. These rail and road projects will boost connectivity in Tamil Nadu. I congratulate my brothers and sisters in Tamil Nadu for this project." PM Modi.

April 6th 2025, 16:17 IST

PM Modi urges Tamil-medium medical education...

PM Modi urged the Tamil Nadu government to introduce medical courses in Tamil medium.

April 6th 2025, 15:57 IST

Over 3,000 T.N. fishermen freed from Sri Lanka in last 10 years: PM Modi

Over 3,000 T.N. fishermen freed from Sri Lanka in last 10 years, said PM Modi.

April 6th 2025, 15:28 IST

Impart medical education in Tamil medium to benefit the poor, PM Modi tells DMK

Impart medical education in Tamil medium to benefit the poor, PM Modi tells DMK during his speech.

April 6th 2025, 14:54 IST

PM Modi lays foundation stone of several development works in Rameswaram...

PM Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates several development works in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. 

April 6th 2025, 14:47 IST

'Development works aimed at strengthening connectivity and improving 'Ease of Living': PM Modi in Rameswaram

The development works aimed at strengthening connectivity and improving 'Ease of Living' for the people of Tamil Nadu, says PM Modi.

April 6th 2025, 14:45 IST

PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects in Rameswaram

PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram.

April 6th 2025, 14:39 IST

PM Modi addresses rally in Rameswaram...

PM Modi Speaking at the launch of development works aimed at strengthening connectivity and improving 'Ease of Living' for the people of Tamil Nadu.
 

April 6th 2025, 14:38 IST

'Delighted to be in Rameswaram on the very special day of Ram Navami': PM Modi

Delighted to be in Rameswaram on the very special day of Ram Navami. Speaking at the launch of development works aimed at strengthening connectivity and improving 'Ease of Living' for the people of Tamil Nadu.

April 6th 2025, 13:54 IST

PM Modi flags off Rameswaram-Tambaram train service...

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s first vertical lift sea bridge. He also flags off Rameswaram-Tambaram train service.

April 6th 2025, 13:46 IST

Blessed to have 'darshan' of Ram Setu: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 'darshan' of the Ram Setu on his flight back from Sri Lanka to India on Sunday.

April 6th 2025, 13:20 IST

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge

PM Modi inaugurates the New Pamban Sea Bridge in Rameswaram and flags off the inaugural special of Rameswaram-Tambaram Express and a Coast Guard ship.

April 6th 2025, 13:05 IST

PM Modi arrives in Rameswaram to inaugurate the New Pamban Rail Bridge

PM Modi arrives in Rameswaram to inaugurate the New Pamban Rail Bridge.

April 6th 2025, 12:41 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate the New Pamban Bridge and flag off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram shortly...

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Pamban Bridge and flag off the new Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) train service shortly.

April 6th 2025, 12:29 IST

Visuals of the first train from Tambaram to Rameswaram...

Visuals of the first train from Tambaram to Rameswaram via the new Pamban Bridge ahead of its flag-off ceremony. 

April 6th 2025, 12:13 IST

PM Modi departs for Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram after concluding his 3-day visit to Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake sees him off.

April 6th 2025, 11:51 IST

'Deeply grateful to President Dissanayake...': PM Modi

Deeply grateful to President Dissanayake, the people and Government of Sri Lanka for the warmth extended during my visit. Be it in Colombo or Anuradhapura, this visit has reaffirmed the deep cultural, spiritual and civilisational ties between our two nations. It will surely add momentum to our bilateral relations.
 

April 6th 2025, 10:57 IST

PM Modi flagged off a train at Anuradhapura Railway Station...

PM Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake jointly launch the signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura railway line—a project supported by the Indian government

They also jointly flagged off a train at Anuradhapura Railway Station.

April 6th 2025, 10:56 IST

PM Modi launches the signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura railway line...

PM Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake jointly launch the signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura railway line—a project supported by the Indian government.

April 6th 2025, 10:36 IST

PM Modi and Sri Lankan President will jointly launch the signalling system...

PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will jointly launch the signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura railway line—a project supported by the Indian government; they will also launch the railway track of the Maho-Omanthai railway line today.

April 6th 2025, 12:10 IST

PM Modi Visits Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura...

PM Modi Sri Lanka Visit: PM Narendra Modi, accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka.
 

April 6th 2025, 09:56 IST

People await PM Modi and Sri Lankan President at Anuradhapura Station...

People await PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at Anuradhapura railway station, where both the leaders will jointly launch some developmental projects supported by the Indian government.

April 6th 2025, 09:51 IST

'In Anuradhapura with my friend...': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Anuradhapura. “In Anuradhapura with my friend, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake,” PM Modi tweeted.

April 6th 2025, 09:43 IST

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the New Pamban Bridge later today...

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the New Pamban Bridge - India’s first vertical lift sea bridge and flag off Rameswaram-Tambaram (Chennai) new train service today.

April 6th 2025, 09:42 IST

PM Modi receives guard of honour from Sri Lankan Air Force...

PM Modi receives a guard of honour from Sri Lankan Air Force upon his arrival in Anuradhapura.

April 6th 2025, 09:34 IST

Sri Lanka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Anuradhapura

PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will jointly launch the signalling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura railway line—a project supported by the Indian government; they will also launch the railway track of the Maho-Omanthai railway line today.

Published April 6th 2025, 09:38 IST