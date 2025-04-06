Sri Lankan Cricketer Romesh Kaluwitharana Hails India as ‘Brother’ and ‘Home’ During Chat With PM Modi | WATCH

Speaking to the Prime Minister, Kaluwitharana fondly recalled his first tour to India in 1990. | Image: X/Republic

New Delhi: In a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Former Sri Lankan cricketer Romesh Kaluwitharana expressed his deep appreciation for India's unwavering support, especially during times of crisis.

Speaking to the Prime Minister, Kaluwitharana fondly recalled his first tour to India in 1990.

“My first tour to India was in 1990. We regularly visit India and I have to say whenever Sri Lanka is in crisis, especially financially, India always steps up and gives support. We have to thank India because we feel that India is our brother. We feel like home whenever we go to India,” Kaluwitharana remarked.

The conversation took place during a special meeting with legendary Sri Lankan cricketers, including members of Sri Lanka's iconic 1996 World Cup-winning squad such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Aravinda de Silva, Marvan Atapattu, Ravindra Pushpakumara, Upul Chandana, Kumar Dharmasena, and Kaluwitharana.

During the meeting, PM Modi reminisced about how the victories of India's 1983 World Cup team and Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup win had a transformative impact on global cricket.

Curry, Cuisine & Cricket: PM Modi's 3Cs Formula

Earlier, PM Modi called Sri Lanka India’s “twin civilization” during his two-day visit to the island nation on Saturday. PM Modi also mentioned his famous 3Cs formula for establishing a strong and connected relationship between the two nations. He said, “We are connected by Curry, Cuisine, and Cricket.”