Sri Sri University Hosts 'Award to Reward' Programme to Honour Women Entrepreneurs

Sri Sri University, in collaboration with NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), organized the ‘Award to Reward’ program | Image: Republic

Cuttack: Sri Sri University, in collaboration with NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), organised the ‘Award to Reward’ program, an initiative aimed at fostering innovation and empowering women entrepreneurs across India.

The event brought together dignitaries, students, and aspiring entrepreneurs from Odisha and beyond creating a platform for inspiration, networking, and collaboration.

Key Highlights of the Event

Anna Roy, Mission Director of WEP, underscored the importance of Iccha Shakti (Willpower), Gyan Shakti (Knowledge), and Karma Shakti (Action) in entrepreneurship. She encouraged women entrepreneurs to utilize platforms like WEP to access essential resources and networks to bolster their growth.

Professor Rajita Kulkarni, President of the University, stressed the importance of aligning intent, knowledge, and action as the foundation of entrepreneurial success. She urged participants to remain resilient and dedicated to their visions while leveraging the support offered by WEP and the SSU Innovation Foundation.

Dr. Tej Partap, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Sri University, expressed gratitude to all attendees and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to nurturing an environment conducive to women’s entrepreneurship. He highlighted innovation and leadership as vital tools in empowering women.

Swami Satyachaitanya, Director of Operations, elaborated on the vision of Vikshit Bharat (Developed India), emphasizing the role of women entrepreneurs in nation-building. He connected this vision to the university’s ethos—Learn, Lead, Serve—calling for stronger women’s leadership to drive holistic societal progress.

The program witnessed enthusiastic participation from women students and aspiring entrepreneurs from leading institutions across Odisha, making it a vibrant learning and networking experience.

Sri Sri University’s Commitment to Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Since its inception, Sri Sri University has been dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship through its SSU Innovation Foundation, an incubation center recognized by Startup Odisha and DC-MSME.

Major Achievements:

Startup India Seed Fund: Supporting early-stage startups.

HDFC Bank Smartup Grant: Aiding impact-driven startups.

Honored by Startup Odisha for contributions to the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The university’s Technology Business Incubator, established with support from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), focuses on tech-based startups. Additionally, a partnership with the FICCI Ladies Organisation provides mentoring and support for women entrepreneurs, nurturing 28 women-led startups in areas such as cleantech, food processing, healthtech, and fashiontech.

To date, Sri Sri University has supported over 150 startups in diverse sectors, including agriculture, renewable energy, eco-tourism, and healthcare. These initiatives have:

Benefitted over 18,000 farmers.

Created more than 3,200 jobs.

Reached 2.5 million customers, generating revenues exceeding ₹70 crores.

These efforts align with national priorities like the Fit India Movement, organic farming, and climate-resilient agriculture.