Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the signing of MoU between Sri Sri University Innovation Foundation, with the Foundation For Science, Innovation And Development | Image:X/ Sri Sri University

New Delhi: The Sri Sri University Innovation Foundation, the incubation centre of Sri Sri University on Wednesday has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Foundation For Science, Innovation And Development (FSID) with an aim to strengthen the startup ecosystem in India. This initiative is further aimed to drive the ‘Viksit Bharat‘ initiative. Notably, the FSID is the incubation centre of the Indian Institute of Science (IIS).

With an aim to create employment for the unemployed and to extend support to thousands of farmers across the country, the Sri Sri University has reportedly incubated and supported as many as 136 startups.

After the signing of the MoU, the SSU on Wednesday shared the information on X handle, expressing hope that the joint venture will bring expected changes in the lives of people.

Sri Sri University, President, Rajita Kulkarni stated that the SSU has incubated and is supporting 136 startups, with a combined turnover of Rs 70 crores, serving over 2.5 million customers, supporting over 20000 farmers and having created over 3000 jobs.

The SSU took to X to share the news, saying, “SSU Innovation Foundation, the incubation centre of Sri Sri University has signed an MOU with the Foundation For Science, Innovation And Development (FSID), the Incubation centre of Indian Institute of Science, with the prime objectives to cooperate with each other to support their incubated startups with mentoring, product development, IPR, industry connect for R&D, infrastructure support for conducting events and meetups. We are sure of this collaboration with FSID, IISc. will strengthen the startup ecosystem.”

