Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Unregistered Private Shrine Hosts Event Without Permission, Claims Police

Srikakulam: The deadly stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, which claimed the lives of nine devotees, including eight women and a young boy, has raised questions regarding the safety measures at the temple. The stampede that occurred on the auspicious day of Ekadashi has also raised questions regarding the regulatory compliance at temples, particularly those managed by private organisations.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred when a large crowd of devotees surged towards the temple, causing a stampede. The temple, which was constructed on private land, allegedly had inadequate safety measures and crowd control arrangements. The police revealed that the shrine was an unregistered private shrine that had failed to obtain prior permission for the event.

According to official reports, the tragedy occurred when an iron grill collapsed, causing several devotees to fall from a height of about seven feet. The temple, which was constructed on private land without registration or official oversight, was overcrowded with around 25,000 devotees, far exceeding its capacity of 2,000-3,000 people. The police investigation revealed that the temple management had not taken prior permission or informed the administration about the event, which was attended by a large number of devotees.

Lapses In Safety

According to information, the Srikakulam temple, which is privately managed, did not have the necessary permissions or infrastructure to handle large crowds. The single entry and exit point, coupled with the lack of crowd control measures, created a perfect storm that led to the tragic incident.

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police (SP), KV Maheswara Reddy, confirmed that the temple was constructed on private land without registration or official oversight. "It's a private temple, where a private person has constructed this on his private land. He hasn't taken any permission and hasn't informed the local Police about today's program," Reddy said. The police rushed to the site soon after receiving information about the stampede, but it was too late to prevent the tragedy.

Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced For The Families Of Deceased

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced relief measures for the families of the deceased and the injured. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the victims and directed officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to the injured. "The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," Naidu said.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Srikakulam temple stampede and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). President Droupadi Murmu expressed shock and grief over the tragedy.

Apart from them, leaders across the political spectrum have condoled the deaths and offered support to the families of the victims. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders have also condoled the deaths and offered support to the families of the victims. The entire area is in deep sorrow following the tragedy, with many devotees still trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan requested the administration to work towards crowd control at temples across Andhra Pradesh to prevent similar mishaps in the future. "The government will take all possible measures to ensure that the injured in this incident receive the best treatment. I hope they recover quickly," Kalyan said.

CM Naidu Assures Strict Action

CM Naidu has assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the stampede. "If the police had been informed in advance, they could have controlled the crowd through proper queue arrangements," he added. The temple reportedly had only one exit and entry point, which led to severe congestion as large crowds gathered to offer prayers. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede.

The opposition YSR Congress Party has hit back at the government, with former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy slamming the government over the incident. "Whether a temple is public or private, ensuring safety and crowd control is the government's responsibility," Reddy said.