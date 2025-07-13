Srinagar-Bound SpiceJet Flight From Delhi Allegedly Free-Falls Near Banihal Pass, Passenger Shares Shocking Video

Updated 13 July 2025 at 19:05 IST
New Delhi: A SpiceJet passenger on Sunday claimed that his flight from Delhi to Srinagar abruptly plunged several hundred metres in a terrifying mid-air descent over Jammu and Kashmir's treacherous Banihal Pass. The passenger has also shared a video to support his claims, wherein the passengers can be seen holding aircraft seats, while one of the flight attendants was captured crawling inside the flight. However, SpiceJet has not yet responded to the claims made by the passenger.
The video, reportedly filmed during the incident, which has now exploded across social media platforms, left everyone shocked. The passengers and the aviation experts are now demanding clarity over the viral video.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 13 July 2025 at 19:05 IST