Srinagar-Bound SpiceJet Flight From Delhi Allegedly Free-Falls Near Banihal Pass, Passenger Shares Shocking Video

New Delhi: A SpiceJet passenger on Sunday claimed that his flight from Delhi to Srinagar abruptly plunged several hundred metres in a terrifying mid-air descent over Jammu and Kashmir's treacherous Banihal Pass. The passenger has also shared a video to support his claims, wherein the passengers can be seen holding aircraft seats, while one of the flight attendants was captured crawling inside the flight. However, SpiceJet has not yet responded to the claims made by the passenger.